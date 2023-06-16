WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Baylor offensive lineman Jacob Gall now has his first professional home, as the St. Louis Battlehawks selected him in the XFL Rookie Draft.

We are thrilled to welcome 10 new Battlehawks to our XFL family ⚔️ — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) June 16, 2023

During his time in Waco, Gall was a key cog on the Bears offensive line, as he played in 26 games in two seasons after transferring in from Buffalo.

For his efforts, he earned multiple All-Big 12 and All-America honors while playing in the green and gold.

With the move to the XFL, Gall becomes the seventh player from the 2022 Baylor Football team to get an opportunity at the professional level.