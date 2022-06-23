WACO, TX — Baylor officially introduced Mitch Thompson as their new head baseball coach today, and he’s back with the program for the second time, after being an assistant for 18 years with the Bears. Thompson is thrilled to have this opportunity.

“There’s going to be things that happen in your life and some things that happen to you that you wish didn’t,” Mitch Thompson said. “Then I realize what a blessing it was. And I’ll tell you, when I was no longer driving up to the Baylor ballpark every day for work, I realized, man, I had it pretty good. I’m just so fortunate and blessed that we’re back.”