Baylor Opens Second Fall Camp Under Dave Aranda

WACO — The Baylor Bears hit the practice field for the first time in the 2021 season with just 29 days to prepare for the season opener against Texas State.

Dave Aranda talked about the importance of this past off season and the work they were able to do and he was impressed to see it in action on Friday.

“If everything that happened right in spring, we got it,” Aranda said. “But if one thing didn’t go right, which generally it would not — as it would if something’s new — it would all fall apart. But to come back and then to have that same play and something, don’t go right. But now we can improvise and now we’re connected. And now this player’s thinking the same as this player. And now we connect on a thing this way cool to see.”

Running back Trestan Ebner elected to come back for one more year this year and on his last first day of camp he said he’s ready to leave it all on the line.

“It’s special,” he said. “I know this is the last one. So, you know, I just want to take that and, just work hard every day because, this is my last one. So I want to enjoy it as much as I can with these guys, I’ve grown to love.”