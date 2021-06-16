Baylor Partners with Digital Seat Media to Enhance In-Stadium Experience

WACO — McLane Stadium was outfitted Wednesday with 43,000 seat tags designed to enhance the in stadium experience for Baylor fans.

According to the company “Digital Seat Media” the tags will allow fans to instantly access Baylor’s Digital Seat Fan Portal without requiring an app download. The portal will allow fans to instantly access live stats, rosters, coupons, augmented reality games, Instagram filters, and more.

Cameron Fowler the CEO and Founder of Digital Seat Media said it’s a one stop shop for fans on gameday with information based on their specific seat.

“You open up your phone you aim it at the tag on your armrest or by your leg, and you can do things like look at live game stats, Enter to win sponsorship contests, or look at rosters,” he said. “We program down to the individual seat, so somebody who’s in the top level might see a completely different experience than somebody who’s in the students section.”

Baylor will open their home slate on September 11th against Texas Southern.