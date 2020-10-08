Baylor Pauses All Football Activity

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – As a precautionary measure, Baylor Athletics has suspended all football-related activities to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. “We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”