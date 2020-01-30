Baylor Picked 6th in Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll

Big 12 Press Release:

IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech was selected atop the preseason Big 12 baseball coaches’ poll for the third-consecutive year and fourth time since 1999 in a vote of the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Red Raiders, a College World Series participant for the last two seasons, garnered six first-place votes and 62 points. The Red Raiders join TCU and Texas as the only teams in league history to top the preseason poll in three or more consecutive seasons.

Oklahoma State, who won the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship and reached the NCAA Super Regionals, earned the No. 2 spot with 52 points.

TCU garnered a first-place vote and collected 45 points to finish third in the preseason poll. Oklahoma placed fourth with 40 points, while Texas earned a first-place vote to finish fifth with 38 points.

Baylor (35), West Virginia (26), K-State (15) and Kansas (11) rounded out the poll. The Mountaineers also earned a first-place nod.

The 2020 season opens on Friday, Feb. 14, with conference play starting the weekend of March 13.

2020 Big 12 Conference Baseball Preseason Poll

1. Texas Tech (6) 62

2. Oklahoma State 52

3. TCU (1) 45

4. Oklahoma 40

5. Texas (1) 38

6. Baylor 35

7. West Virginia (1) 26

8. K-State 15

9. Kansas 11

(First-place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their own team)

