WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor quarterback room added an extra member on Tuesday night, as former four-star recruit and Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson committed to the Bears.

Thankful for my time at Mississippi State and all the relationships I made along the way. With that being said I am excited to be continuing my career at Baylor! Sic ‘em. 2 Timothy 1:7 pic.twitter.com/qkKOMGQTqG — Sawyer Robertson ⚡️ (@SawRobertson12) January 11, 2023

During his time in Starkville, Robertson played in three games for the Bulldogs, while throwing for 23 yards.

He brings plenty of potential to Baylor though, as he was the 16th ranked signal caller in the 2021 recruiting class. This followed a career at Coronado High School in Lubbock where he threw for 12,095 yards and 146 passing touchdowns.

Robertson will now come in and compete for the No. 1 job with incumbent starter Blake Shapen, who threw for 2,790 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Bears last season.