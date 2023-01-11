MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — In a game that featured a back and forth second half, it was the Baylor Men’s Basketball team that finally finished on top in a Big 12 game this season, as the Bears beat West Virginia 83-78.

It was also a game in which Scott Drew’s team started fast, as the Bears led by as many as seven points in the first half, and took a lead into halftime for the second time in their last three games.

Once again though, Baylor started slow out of the break, which allowed the Mountaineers to claw their way back into the game. With 11:41 left in the game, West Virginia took its first lead of the game at 49-48.

From there on, both teams traded leads the rest of the way, until a pair of Adam Flagler free throws gave the Bears the lead for good.

Once again, the star of the show offensively was freshman Keyonte George, who scored a career high 32 points. Jalen Bridges was also a standout in his return to the WVU Coliseum, as he recorded his first Baylor double-double against his former team.

With the win, the Bears improve to 11-5 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Saturday, October 14th when they host Oklahoma State at 5:00 pm.