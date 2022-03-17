FORT WORTH, TX — The top-seeded Baylor Bears got off to a red hot start offensively on Thursday in Fort Worth and cruised to a 85-49 win over Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Scott Drew’s team already had an 18-point lead just twelve minutes into the game, thanks in part to a 75% start from beyond the arc.

Matthew Mayer was terrific for Baylor offensively, as he led all scorers, and set a new career high, in points with 20. Four other Bears also finished in double figures as well, all part of a balanced scoring effort from start to finish.

With the win, Baylor will advance to the second round of the tournament and will play either Marquette or North Carolina on March 19th at a time that is still to be determined.