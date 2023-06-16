WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A key member of the Baylor pitching staff last season will make a move within the conference, as pitcher Will Rigney is headed to Texas.

Excited to announce I have committed to The University of Texas for graduate school and to continue my baseball career. @TexasBaseball #HookEm🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/3TrRIhMCur — Will Rigney (@Wrigney5) June 16, 2023

Rigney, who also went to high school at Midway, spent four seasons with the Bears, two of which were shortened either due to redshirting or injury.

This past season was his best at Baylor though, as he threw 32.1 innings, while recording a career best 4.18 ERA, while tying his career high with 42 strikeouts.

With the Longhorns, he will reunite with his former head coach at Baylor, Steve Rodriguez, who is now an assistant at Texas.