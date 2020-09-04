Baylor Players Impressed With Dave Aranda’s Coaching Style

WACO — Dave Aranda is just over a week away from making his debut as the head coach of the Baylor Bears and it sounds like his players are ready to run through a wall for him.

“He’s one of the best people I think I’ve ever met in my life,” Junior Linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “His intentions, where he comes from and what he believes in is something I hope to get to one day.”

Whether it’s talking about defense of life, Bernard has really enjoyed getting to know his new coach.

“Since we’ve gotten back, just sitting down with them being able to talk defense and then be able to go past that and talk about life situations and all the crazy things that are happening right now,” he said.

Quarterback Charlie Brewer said Aranda is a departure from Matt Rhule’s style and while he said neither is necessarily better than the other he has seen Aranda put his stamp on this program quickly.

“I definitely think he’s a player’s coach,” Brewer said. “He’s a phenomenal coach X’s and O’s-wise; he’s a good coach off the field. He talks to his players and he’s a tremendous leader. I think we’ve got a really good coach, in him.”