Baylor Players Put Early-Week Issues Behind Them

WACO — The Baylor football team has plenty of talented pieces including several experienced returners on the offensive side of the ball. But they almost lost two of them when Trestan Ebner and John Lovett considered opting out after their loss to Texas on Saturday.

As we know now that did not happen and the Bears are expecting to have their most complete roster they’ve had under Dave Aranda when they play TCU. So after a tough start to the week the Bears have hashed things out and now they are focusing all their attention on the Frogs.

“Tensions run high, especially when things aren’t going how we want, and we’re not winning,” Junior Terrel Bernard said. But I think those guys have come back and they’ve explained their side. They they came out and said what they were thinking and what happened and where they were wrong. We all came back and we all came came together from this thing and I think it’s gonna push us into this week.”

Sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle said Baylor had their best practice of the season on Tuesday.

“I think as a team, we probably had our best practice of the year yesterday,” Doyle said. “It was a physical practice with a lot energy. We term Tuesday’s ‘competition Tuesday’s’ and I think it was. We brought the energy and that was a lot of fun and we’re moving on to TCU now.”