Baylor Plays Three Home Games in Critical Four-Game Stretch

WACO, TX — McLane Stadium will be rocking and rolling the new few weeks, as the Bears have three home games in four weeks. The team is looking forward to this opportunity, to get back in the win column in front of a sea of green and gold, starting with West Virginia on Saturday.

“Looking ahead to this week, just seeing the opportunity for us to put a game together,” Dave Aranda said. “To start off a game fast and then to close out, you know, the first half strong, and then to close out the game strong. And to do it with a real strong energy and a real strong competitive maturity. You know, when we get into those pressured situations, and those tough moments to be at our best, those are things that, you know, we’ve been really working on. And for our players to be able to play in front of a home crowd, that can energize us.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 11:00 am Central.