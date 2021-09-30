Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone Speaks at Legislative Hearing

WACO, TX — Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone testified at the U.S. House Subcommittee legislative hearing on Thursday morning, regarding college athletes’ rights to their name image and likeness. Dr. Livingstone said that congress has an important role in shaping college athletics, and that they should establish a uniform standard, to address the challenges that have become evident around Name Image and Likeness legislation.

“First, federal legislation should preempt all current and future NIL state laws, which would guarantee that all student athletes have the same NIL rights regardless of where they live or study,” Dr. Linda Livingstone said. “Next, the legislation should include clear definitions of NIL as commercial activity between student athletes and third parties, not between student athletes and universities. It should prohibit pay for play models operating solely as an incentive to enroll or remain at an institution as a student athlete.”