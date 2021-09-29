Baylor President Dr. Livingstone to Testify at U.S. House Subcommittee Hearing on NIL

Baylor University Press Release

By: Lori Fogleman

WACO, Texas (Sept. 29, 2021) – Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., will give invited testimony at 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 30, during a legislative hearing on “A Level Playing Field: College Athletes’ Rights to Their Name, Image, and Likeness” before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The hearing will be livestreamed at: https://energycommerce.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/hearing-on-a-level-playing-field-college-athletes-rights-to-their-name.

A former Division 1 student-athlete in women’s basketball at Oklahoma State University, President Livingstone is a member of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, NCAA Board of Governors and the NCAA Constitution Committee. She also serves as Vice Chair of the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors and Secretary of the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education. In addition to her own student-athlete experience, she is the spouse and mother of former Division 1 student-athletes.

Other witnesses invited to testify include Ramogi Huma, Executive Director, National College Players Association; Dr. Mark Emmert, President, National College Athletic Association; Jacqie McWilliams, Commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association; and Cameron March, College Athlete, Women’s Golf, Washington State University.