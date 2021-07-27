Baylor President Responds to Texas and Oklahoma’s Request to Join the SEC

WACO — Baylor University President Linda Livingstone issued a letter in response to Texas and Oklahoma requesting out of the Big 12 and petitioning the SEC for Membership in 2025.

In the nearly 500 word letter Livingstone called the Sooners and Longhorns decisions ‘regrettable’.

“This period of uncertainty has been ongoing for many months, but was intensely magnified yesterday as the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma regrettably informed the Big 12 Conference that the schools will not extend their media rights past 2025, which is when the league’s current television contracts end. And then today, Texas and Oklahoma formally requested membership in the Southeastern Conference,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone pledged support for the Big 12 Conference and it’s benefits for Waco and the State of Texas.

“A strong Big 12 is beneficial for the state of Texas, as the state benefits economically and reputationally from maximizing the number of schools it has playing in Power 5 conferences,” she wrote. “The same holds true for the city of Waco, when members of the Big 12 come to our hometown for conference play.”

Livingstone punctuated the letter by saying they will act in the best interest of Baylor university.

“Much speculation abounds and the current situation is extremely fluid,” she said. “Please know we will proceed strategically and deliberately over the next several days and in the weeks ahead in the best interests of Baylor and our 176 years of dedication to the state of Texas.”

To read her full letter, click here.