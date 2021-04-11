Baylor QB Battle in Full Throttle

WACO, TX – With the departure of Charlie Brewer, all eyes were on the quarterbacks at Baylor’s open practice yesterday. We don’t know who will be starting in the fall, but Dave Aranda talked about the quarterback competition, and named three players, who could be the front runners.

“I thought you were able to see some big play potential with Gary and Zeno,” Dave Aranda said. “I thought Blake you were able to see some arm talent and some of his creativity, I think it was a good first step today, and there’s things we can improve on for sure, and so part of the evaluation is this is where it’s at, these are you q’s, this is the area of improvement, lets see who can attack that, and who can take others with him too, and so I think that’s a big piece of it coming up.”