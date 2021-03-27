Baylor Quarterback Battle Will Go As Long As The Quarterbacks Push It

WACO — Jeff Grimes is beginning his first season as the offensive coordinator at Baylor and for the first time since 2017 there is pretty much a blank slate at quarterback.

Grimes said he likes the competition from the quarterbacks and he will let it go until someone establishes themselves as ‘the guy’.

“When there’s a real competition, it’s usually not the case for someone to be that far ahead of the others at the end of spring, especially when you’re installing a new offense,” Grimes said. “We have 15 practices, but then they have the entire summer. And all of fall camp to try to make that even more evident.”

Tight end Ben Sims has been catching passes from Charlie Brewer for the last gfew years in practice but now it’s somebody new every day.

“It’s fun to actually come out here every single day and see who’s gonna be playing, see who’s gonna be your quarterback for the day or what the rotation is,” he said. You can see the competitiveness between them too I watch some film with them, sometimes, and it’s just fun to watching them talk and compete and get after it, because all of them want each other to get better.”