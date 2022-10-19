WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After suffering a head injury last Thursday night against West Virginia, Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda says that starting quarterback Blake Shapen is back at practice.

“Blake is back. He’s been with us this week,” Aranda said on his weekly coach’s show. “He has looked really good, feels good.”

So far this season, Shapen has thrown for 1,444 yards and 11 touchdowns. The game against the Mountaineers looked like it might be a career one for him, before he took a hit to the third quarter that forced him out of the game. In his absence, Kyron Drones came in and threw for 95 yards, to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

The injury update was not as positive for running back Sqwirl Williams, who also left the game against WVU with a head injury as well.

“We’re probably still going to be a week out, and so I think he’s still working to feel better and get in a better space so he can play.”

This weekend, the Bears will host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 am.