WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor athletics confirmed to Fox 44 on Sunday that senior running back Qualan Jones is no longer with the Baylor football team.

Jones is coming off a season where he rushed for 462 yards and 7 touchdows.



His departure comes after the additions of Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson and former Franklin Lions standout Bryson Washington entering the program.

Jones played the role of offering a steady power back to the Baylor offense last season but still had to split carries with Richard Reese and Craig "Sqwrl" Williams in 2022.