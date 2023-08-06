WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor athletics confirmed to Fox 44 on Sunday that senior running back Qualan Jones is no longer with the Baylor football team.
His departure comes after the additions of Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson and former Franklin Lions standout Bryson Washington entering the program.
Jones played the role of offering a steady power back to the Baylor offense last season with 462 yards and seven touchdowns on the year but still had to split carries with Richard Reese and Craig “Sqwrl” Williams in 2022.