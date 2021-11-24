Baylor readies to face Joey McGuire’s new school in season finale

WACO, TX — On Saturday, Baylor Football will take on Texas Tech in the season finale for both teams.

For the Bears it’ll also be a game where they face off against Joey McGuire’s new school, less than a month after he let Baylor to take the head coaching position with the Red Raiders.

With that, you would wonder how much the Bears will have to change the way they communicate when someone with the other school has a vast amount of knowledge in that area.

“I think defensively there’s we’re just going to be careful just with our signals. Outside of that, it’s the opponent that’s right in front of us,” Dave Aranda said. “It’s the things that we’ve put on tape, I think continuing to block out the noise and keep the outside on the outside and control the stuff you can control. I think that there’s a further test with all that this week.”