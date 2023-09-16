WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears finally broke into the win column in the 2023 football season, taking down the Long Island Sharks, 30-7.

A rain delay couldn’t stop the Bears rushing attack which stood above the rest on Saturday. Richard Reese added two scores to go along with his 82 yards on 12 carries.

However, the main story came from freshman running back Dawson Pendergrass who took advantage of his opportunity in the spotlight, leading all running backs with 21 carries for 111 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.

Talk about taking advantage of an opportunity, that's exactly what Baylor's @Dawson_penni did today, in just his third career game in the green and gold, as the freshman running back accounted for 135 total yards and a touchdown today in the Bears' win over Long Island. pic.twitter.com/MBPyX3BuYt — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 17, 2023

A promising day defensively for the Bears proved to be much needed, only allowing 183 yards of total offense to help secure a Baylor win for the first time this season.

A tough task awaits the Bears as they begin Big 12 conference play with No. 4 Texas traveling to Waco for a primetime matchup on September 23rd at 6:30 p.m.