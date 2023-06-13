WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Athletics confirmed to Fox 44 sports that the program reinstated outside linebacker Garmon Randolph after he completed his suspension stemming from an arrest in April for driving under the influence.

Randolph sat out the final two weeks of spring practice and has been serving his suspension since.

Randolph started 11 of 13 games last year for the Bears, tallying 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The senior for Baylor football figures to be a key player for Matthew Powledge’s defense heading into the 2023 season.