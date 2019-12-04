Baylor Rises to No. 7 in the Latest CFP Rankings

WACO, Texas — The Baylor football team climbed to seventh in the College Football Playoff Committee’s Playoff rankings.
For the full Rankings see below:
- Ohio State 12-0
- LSU 12-0
- Clemson 12-0
- Georgia 11-1
- Utah 11-1
- Oklahoma 11-1
- Baylor 11-1
- Wisconsin 10-2
- Florida 10-2
- Penn State 10-2
- Auburn 9-3
- Alabama 10-2
- Oregon 10-2
- Michigan 9-3
- Notre Dame 10-2
- Iowa 9-3
- Memphis 11-1
- Minnesota 10-2
- Boise State 11-1
- Cincinnati 10-2
- Appalachian State 11-1
- USC 8-4
- Virginia 9-2
- Navy 9-2
- Oklahoma State 10-4