Baylor Rises to No. 7 in the Latest CFP Rankings

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — The Baylor football team climbed to seventh in the College Football Playoff Committee’s Playoff rankings.

For the full Rankings see below:

  1. Ohio State 12-0
  2. LSU 12-0
  3. Clemson 12-0
  4. Georgia 11-1
  5. Utah 11-1
  6. Oklahoma 11-1
  7. Baylor 11-1
  8. Wisconsin 10-2
  9. Florida 10-2
  10. Penn State 10-2
  11. Auburn 9-3
  12. Alabama 10-2
  13. Oregon 10-2
  14. Michigan 9-3
  15. Notre Dame 10-2
  16. Iowa 9-3
  17. Memphis 11-1
  18. Minnesota 10-2
  19. Boise State 11-1
  20. Cincinnati 10-2
  21. Appalachian State 11-1
  22. USC 8-4
  23. Virginia 9-2
  24. Navy 9-2
  25. Oklahoma State 10-4

