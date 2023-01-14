WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are back on track after coasting to a 74-58 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

Baylor never trailed throughout the 40 minutes of game time, jumping out to a 13-0 run to start the game and holding it for the rest of the night.

LJ Cryer led all scorers with 16 points and played well on both sides of the ball to lead Baylor.

Adam Flager, Flo Thamba and Jalen Bridges each finished in double figures.

Baylor heads west to take on Texas Tech on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m.