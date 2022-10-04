WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With a crowded backfield where he seemed to be the odd man out, Baylor running back Josh Fleeks will enter the transfer portal.

The fifth-year senior seemed to confirm the news today, as he retweeted a tweet with that information in it earlier today.

During his career with the Bears, Fleeks played in 45 games, where he compiled 795 total yards and five total touchdown.

His best season with Baylor statistically came during his sophomore year, when he compiled 289 yards and two touchdowns.

There is no word yet on where he’s headed now, but he did play for former Baylor assistant and current Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill High School.