WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a career best season at Baylor, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal.

This past season, Williams set a career high in nearly every statistical category, as he ran for 557 yards on 101 carries, and added four touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown as well.

The news comes about a month after Oklahoma State running back transfer Dominic Richardson announced his commitment to Baylor, joining a room with guys like Richard Reese and Qualan Jones.

Williams will now look for a new school where he will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.