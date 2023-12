WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team will be in search of a new running backs coach this offseason, as AJ Steward will not return in 2024.

Grateful for Coach Aranda and Baylor University for the opportunity to serve the players and staff in Waco. My family and I look forward to what God has in store for our future! — AJ Steward (@Coach_Steward) December 1, 2023

Steward came to Baylor this past offseason from Oregon State, and is the second coach that the Bears will have to replace, after they fired Jeff Grimes on Sunday.

With the departure, Dave Aranda will now search for a third running backs coach in the past three seasons.