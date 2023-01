WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After three seasons in Waco, Bears running backs coach Justin “Juice” Johnson is joining Joey McGuire’s staff at Texas Tech as the wide receivers coach.

Giving our offense some juice‼️🧃



We’re excited to welcome Justin “Juice” Johnson to the LBK! @COACHJUICE_ | #WhatsNexŦ pic.twitter.com/WRuwcTJD5a — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 12, 2023

Johnson joined Dave Aranda’s initial staff and under his time with the Bears, led Baylor to impressive rushing totals in his three years. In 2021, Baylor led the Big-12 in rushing and ranked 10th in the nation with 219.3 rushing yards per game.