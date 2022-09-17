WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears put BYU in the rearview mirror quickly in their return to McLane Stadium on Saturday, beating the Bobcats 42-7.

Taye McWilliams didn’t suit up for Baylor pregame, which meant freshman Richard Reese and ‘Squirrel’ Williams needed to carry the load on the ground. They did that and then some, specifically Reese who had a career-high 19 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns!

The offense took a while to get going but found it’s rhythm in the second-half and quarterback Blake Shapen began to look more comfortable.

The Bears take this momentum into next week when they begin conference play against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, September 24th at 11 a.m.