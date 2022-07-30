WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Scrap the records. Forget the spread.

The Kansas Jayhawks come to Waco in week six of our schedule previews. It’s easy to overlook Kansas given their recent stretch, but that could be a bad idea given the result of last year’s Oklahoma/Kansas game.

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold enters year two looking to turn around a program that hasn’t won more than three games since 2009. The Jayhawks come into week six on a 12-game losing streak against Baylor, a series the Bears lead 16-4.

“Sometimes how are you going to measure progress when it’s not showing up in the win and loss column all the time,” Leipold said at Big 12 Media Days. “I think our players have really embraced it. I think we understand that we’re not in the moral victory business.”

In order to orchestrate a complete 180 of a football program, Kansas has major questions that need to be answered.

The most important question lies in the quarterback room. Jason Bean began the 2021 season as the starter under center but left the Kansas State game with an injury, leaving the door open for then Sophomore Jalon Daniels who started the final three games for the Jayhawks.

Leipold said it’s better to have options, despite not having an answer to that question just yet.

“To know where we are at the quarterback position in July 2022 compared to last year, it’s a night and day difference and I know we’ll be able to take advantage of that,” Leipold said.

On the defensive side, Kansas must step up if they’ll have a chance to improve their record. The Jayhawks ranked 2nd-worst in the FBS in tackles for loss and third-down conversion rate.

“We’ve been able to answer some of those questions and find ways to be more multiple on each side but with that it’s still going to come down to fundamental execution,” Leipold said. “The next thing you do is you continue to develop your playmakers, find ways to be more diverse on both sides of the ball, and I look forward to that in year two.”