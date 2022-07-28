WACO, TX (FOX 44) — We land on the rematch of the season after the Big-12 championship came down to literal inches.

Week five is the scene of two of the top teams in the Big-12 in what should be a pivotal game in both team’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

The defending Big-12 champion, the Baylor Bears, went on to win the Sugar Bowl after taking the top spot in the conference. Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy said those losses never get easier.

“When the game clock expires and the other team has more points than us, it’s always difficult,” Gundy told reporters at Big-12 Media Days. “At times when I wake up in the middle of the night, games such as a championship game will come across my mind more so than even games where we had a lot of success for whatever reason.”

Oklahoma State returns most of the players from the 2021 Fiesta Bowl Championship team, most notably quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders threw for 2,839 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions in his Junior season.

“He has now become a magician in our offense,” Gundy said. “We want him to relax and enjoy the season, have fun and go out and play good football.”

Not only did the offense show out but it was the defense that made headlines for the Pokes last year. Oklahoma State finished with a defense that led the nation in sacks, tackles and third-down conversions.

The defensive success came at the hands of now-Ohio State defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles. OSU hopes to carry over their domination on defense under new defensive coordinator, former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason.

“Derek has been fantastic,” Gundy said. “The players have rallied around him and the transition has been very smooth.”

With Oklahoma and Texas on the way out of the conference, someone has to assume the role at the top of the Big-12. That very well could be decided come week five.