WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Week three continues with our schedule previews with the Texas State Bobcats.

The Bobcats come to Waco looking for their first win over Baylor in program history. Last year the Bears took down Texas State, 29-20 in San Marcos to improve to 5-0 all-time.

“At the end of the day, we have to play clean football to have a chance to be a team like Baylor,” Texas State Head Coach Jake Spavital said.

The turnover battle will be key in this year’s matchup once again. Last year, Baylor forced three turnovers, including a pick-six on the second possession of the game. Baylor ranks 3rd in turnover margin in the FBS. Texas State ranks 117th.

The Bobcats enter the 2022 campaign fresh off their first four-win season since 2014. Spavital said this is the time to capitalize.

“[We have to] take this program to a place it’s never been before and that’s going to a bowl game for the first time in school history,” Spavital said.

The biggest question in the Bobcats way is who will start under center. None of the five quarterbacks on the roster have taken a snap under center in a Spavital-led team.

One of those quarterbacks is recent Baylor transfer, C.J. Rogers.

“They spoke highly of [C.J. Rogers] and that’s where we’re at,” Spavital said. “It’ll be interesting to see this quarterback battle kind of play itself out.”