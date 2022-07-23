ALBANY, NY (FOX 44) — The Baylor football season is just six weeks away and the Bears have their sights set on their first game against Albany.

“This year’s team is not last year’s team,” Baylor tight end Ben Sims told reporters at Big 12 Media Days. “We’re ready to move on and attack Albany.”

Albany enters the 2022 season fresh off a 2-9 season, 2-7 in Colonial Athletic Association Conference play. The school reportedly made $500,000 for taking the matchup against the former Big 12 champions.

“People are going to view this as an easy game for Baylor,” Albany Head Coach Greg Gattuso said. “It’s a chance for our kids to play against a great opponent. We’ll get to measure ourselves against one of the best people in the nation which is very rare for a team from our level.”

The Great Danes prided themselves on not turning the ball over and controlling the clock through their run game. However, Albany lost their leading rusher, Karl Mofor, who graduated in the spring.

Now Albany turns to University of Pittsburgh transfer Todd Sibley and company to carry the offensive load.

“Todd stepped right in and has become a leader on our football team,” Gattuso said. “This is about being the best you can be and I think I feel good about our group.”

Despite only two wins in 2021, six of the nine losses finished as one-score ballgames. Playing better teams close is an encouraging sign Gattuso said, but the job starts with playing fundamental football.

“We’re not going to impose our will on [Baylor] and we’re not going to be faster than them,” Gattuso said. “We’re not going to have any advantage other than we have to play our game. If we do that well, then we have a chance.”

Baylor has lost to an FCS opponent once in school history. That loss came to Liberty, 48-45 in 2017.

Albany only has one win over an FBS opponent in school history. The lone win came against Buffalo, 22-16 in 2016.

For the Great Danes, it’s an opportunity to trot out a new-look team with many new additions. For Baylor, it’s about staying present and taking care of business in week one.