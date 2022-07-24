PROVO, UT (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears face a familiar opponent in week two of our schedule previews, the Brigham Young University Cougars.

The familiar face is about to get a whole lot more familiar when BYU joins the Big-12 conference in 2023, along with three other schools from the American Conference.

BYU managed to finish the 2021 season winning over 10 games for the second-straight year.

“We haven’t even reached the top yet,” BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake said. “I’m focused on learning from that one year to now and then making sure that we make the right corrections.”

The Cougars lost star running back Tyler Allgeier to the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft. Allgeier finished tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns.

With the departure of Allgeier, even more of the offensive load falls on quarterback Jaren Hall. Hall had an impressive day against Baylor in 2021, putting up 375 total yards and two touchdowns.

“I expect us to do everything we can to keep him healthy,” Sitake said. “I think we’ll be really good heading into the season with Jaren.”

The Bears went into halftime of last year’s game against the 19th-ranked Cougars with a 17-7 lead and never looked back, taking the win, 38-24.

Now Baylor enters as the heavy favorite and looks to hold its ground against it’s future Big-12 opponent.