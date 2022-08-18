WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The regular season debut for Baylor Head Soccer Coach Michelle Lenard has now come and gone, as the Bears picked up a draw with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

This was a game that started nearly two hours after it was initially scheduled to, following a lengthy weather delay due to lightning in the area.

One the game did commence, the first half was a cagey affair with few real chances between the two sides, as they went into halftime tied at 0-0.

Minnesota then opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, as Khyah Harper’s shot dipped under the bar and beyond the reach of Lauren Traywick, who finished with four saves in the match.

The Bears responded late in the game, though, as Haven Terry equalized in the 80th minute through her second career goal, as Baylor locked up an opening game tie.

Next up for Baylor is another home matchup against a Big 10 opponent, as the Bears will host Wisconsin on Sunday, August 21st at 7:00 pm.