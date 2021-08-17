Baylor Secondary Boasts Big Time Experience

WACO — The Baylor secondary will return all five of their starters from a season ago from a defense that ranked 2nd in the Big 12 against the pass.

Corners Raleigh Texada and Kalon Barnes will be back with their new position coach in Kevin Curtis. Curtis a two-time All-American safety at Texas Tech played professionally for six years and now he’s trying to share his wisdom and experience with his guys.

“We’re just learning from him and he’s just super intentional with what he teaches,” Texada said. He’s a great leader, a great communicator, and we’re all just learning from him every single day. [We’re] just taking notes and getting better.”

At the safety position JT Woods and Christian Morgan return for a third season together at a position where communication is key. At this point in their careers they have it covered even without having to say a word to each other.

“It’s amazing,” woods said. “The trust has grown so much over the years. I’ve been with all these dudes for going on four years. So the communication is awesome. Like even with Christian, I can just look at Christian and point, and we both know exactly what we’re saying. So the communication aspect of it is really amazing.”