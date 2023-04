WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Everything came together for the Bears as they used strong pitching, batting and defense to take game three and the series against Oklahoma with a 5-3 win on Saturday.

I may have gotten there after all the runs were scored but pitching and defense were the keys to victory for the Bears today against the Sooners. Had PLENTY of those highlights as #Baylor gets their 2nd-Big 12 series win of the season against Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/RXxWSdQBA4 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 9, 2023

The Bears travel to Dallas for a matchup with Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, April 11th at 6:30 p.m. before a home series with No. 21 Texas next weekend.