WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Track and Field wrapped up their last home meet with the Michael Johnson Invitational, collecting three gold medals on the final day.
Here’s the full list of winners from Saturday’s final:
- Imaobong Uko won the 400-meter dash with a season-best 51.66 seconds.
- Prosper Nnamdi took gold in the javelin competition throwing a 254-3.
- Nathaniel Ezekiel, Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr and Dillon Bedell captured the 4×400 relay for their first win of the outdoor season with a 3:01.55.
- Gontse Morake, Uko, Jasmine Gryne and Mariah Ayers took silver, falling only to the 2022 NCAA champions from Kentucky.
- Ben Conacher set a personal best with a 17-9 1/4 in the pole vault to get silver.
- Koi Johnson won a silver medal in the women’s triple jump with a season-best 43-0 1/2.
- Makayla Long once again set her personal-best on the final day with a 52-3 3/4 throw, ending in third.