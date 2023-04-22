WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Track and Field wrapped up their last home meet with the Michael Johnson Invitational, collecting three gold medals on the final day.

.@BaylorTrack wrapped up the Michael Johnson Invitational with 3 🥇on the final day of the meet, highlighted by Imaobong Uko (@ImaobongUko8) taking gold while setting a season-best with a 51.66 in the Women's 400m dash. @MichaelFordBU #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/nGUXx9OVGw — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 23, 2023

Here’s the full list of winners from Saturday’s final: