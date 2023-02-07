WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In a game where Baylor led for all but 39 seconds of regulation, it was a late run by No. 16 Oklahoma to force OT that ended up deciding the game, as the Bears lost 98-92 in OT.

Down the stretch, it looked like the Bears would put the game on ice when Ja’Mee Asberry hit a three-point to put Baylor up by 11 with 6:38 left in the contest.

Oklahoma responded with a 13-4 run though, capped off by a Skylar Vann layup, to cut the deficit to just two with 1:56 left.

As she has all season, junior guard Sarah Andrews hit the big shot, this time in the form of a three-pointer with 1:44 left on the clock to give Baylor what looked like the lead for good.

But with less than 20 seconds left, Andrews turned the ball over up three, and Sooners sharpshooter Taylor Robertson knocked down a long range effort to send the game to an extra period.

In overtime, the Bears could never regain momentum, as they never led in the extra frame, with Oklahoma putting the game out of reach down the stretch.

The story of the game on the offensive end was senior Caitlin Bickle, who scored a career high 30 points in the victory. Andrews (20 points), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (14 points) and Asberry (11 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the loss, the Bears fall to 16-7 on the season. They will next be in action on Saturday, February 11th when they hit the road to take on Oklahoma State at 2:00 pm.