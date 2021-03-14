Baylor Selected as a one Seed in the South Region in NCAA Tournament

WACO, TX -- Oklahoma State knocked Baylor out of the Big 12 tournament, so the Bears will have a few extra days of practice. Even though the Bears would have rather played Texas in the Big 12 championship, there's a silver lining in their situation.

"We had Sunday practice before Iowa state, Monday practice then we played," Scott Drew said. "And basically from there on out, you only had one day of practice, and usually those are more of game day prep, so this could really be a good thing for us, having opportunity to get some practice in, in Indianapolis. It's like your hand when you put it on a stove, when it burns you for a while you don't put your hand back on that hot stove, and when you get a loss, it makes you realize, 'hey I don't like that feeling, I don't want this again.'"