Baylor Selected as a one Seed in the South Region in NCAA Tournament

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) reacts after score a three point shot against Oklahoma State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, TX — The Baylor Bears are a one seed in the NCAA tournament in the South Region, and will play the Hartford Hawks in the first round. It’s the first time in school history, that Baylor is a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Baylor enters the tournament with a 22-2 record, which is the best in program history. The 2021 NCAA tournament is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. The tournament schedule is below in EST:

  • First Four — 4 p.m. EST start on Thursday, March 18
  • First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20
  • Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22
  • Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28
  • Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30
  • Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3
  • NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

