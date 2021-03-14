Baylor Selected as a one Seed in the South Region in NCAA Tournament

WACO, TX — The Baylor Bears are a one seed in the NCAA tournament in the South Region, and will play the Hartford Hawks in the first round. It’s the first time in school history, that Baylor is a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Baylor enters the tournament with a 22-2 record, which is the best in program history. The 2021 NCAA tournament is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. The tournament schedule is below in EST:
- First Four — 4 p.m. EST start on Thursday, March 18
- First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20
- Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22
- Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28
- Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30
- Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3
- NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5