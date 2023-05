WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are going dancing in Salt Lake City in the 15-seed Utah Utes Regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

🚨💃DANCING BEARS 💃🚨#Baylor softball is heading to Salt Lake City in the Utah regional to take on Ole Miss in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/f8GNVAnT3h — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) May 14, 2023

The Bears are making their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance and their 10th in the past 12 years. Baylor is 33-13 all-time in the first round in program history.

Baylor will take on Ole Miss, Southern Illinois and the regional host No. 15 Utah Utes beginning next week.