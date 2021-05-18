Baylor Seniors Embrace Final Ride of NCAA Softball Tournament

WACO, TX — Baylor’s softball team is playing in the Gainesville Regional, and will face South Alabama on Friday. It will be the Bears’ first postseason appearance since 2018, when they played in the College Station Regional. The tournament is in a double elimination format, and as for Baylor, they’re treating it like a brand new season, with their seniors recognizing it will be their final ride.

“This senior class was in the World Series their freshman year, so they’ve seen it, they’ve experienced it at all levels,” Glenn Moore said. “And we had a meeting the other day up in Oklahoma City, and Taylor Ellis had some things to say, that I just ended the meeting after she talked, because there was nothing else you could say that would be more impactful than what she said to them.”

“I just asked that they, they give everything,” Taylor Ellis said. “Because I can remember being in that position as an underclassmen, and my seniors telling me the same thing, and I certainly felt like I gave it everything for them, and so I would just hope the same in return for my teammates.”