WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears earned a draw in their final regular season match at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field with a 2-2 win over Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Bearcats opened the scoring with a goal in the 13th minute from Ashley Barron to go up 1-0. Baylor responded with an Ashley Merrill goal in the final minute of the first half to even the score heading into the half.

Callie Conrad put the Bears up in the 69th minute but Cincinnati scored a late goal from Sarah Rath to leave Waco with a draw.

Baylor travels now to No. 21 TCU on Sunday, October 15th at 1:00 p.m. before ending their regular season at Houston on October 23rd.