Baylor Shows Flashes of Brilliance in Annual Green & Gold Game

WACO, TX — Baylor played their annual Green and Gold game on Saturday, and there were multiple players on both sides of the ball, who had notable performances. Running back Trestan Ebner picked up where he left off last year, scoring the first touchdown of the game, to put the Green Team ahead 9-3.

Baylor’s defense will be a strong point this fall, as they shined at McLane Stadium. Tyrone Brown and Al Walcott both had interceptions, Siaki Ika had a safety, along with Kalon Barnes stripping a ball, that Christian Morgan recovered for the defense.

Multiple quarterbacks saw time on both teams, which has helped the wideout group, become more adaptable in different situations.

“All those things kind of tie in, in terms of who the quarterback is, his style, and receivers buying into that,” Dave Aranda said. “‘Hey this play is gonna be elongated or hey so and so is in there, the ball is gonna be out before your break, or this scramble and throw is gonna be to the right, the scramble is gonna be to the left,’ so there is a fair amount of that, and sometimes I think that can cloud an overall progress, but I think in the big picture it heightens an awareness of everyone’s job.”