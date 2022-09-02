HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — There was not last-minute goal needed to get Michelle Lenard her second victory at Baylor, as the Bears scored two goals in the first 30 minutes, and cruised to a 3-0 win over Houston.

The fast start was keyed by two goals off corner kicks, with Hallie Augustyn heading Baylor in front in the eighth minute, before a header from Ashley Merrill extended the lead in the 29th minute.

From there, the Bears added a goal in the 62nd minute, thanks to a Maddie Algya strike from a tight angle.

With the three goals, Baylor matched its output from the first four games of the season as well.

With the win, the Bears improve to 2-2-1 on the season and will host Iowa on Sunday, September 4th at 7:00 pm.