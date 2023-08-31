WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Soccer team continued its strong start to the season on Thursday, as the Bears blanked Louisiana Tech in a 3-0 win.

Once again, the key to success for Bears was a strong start in which they scored the first goal of the contest, as Theresa McCullogh beat her defender into the box before laying off a square pass that Ashley Merrill fired into the net to give Baylor a 1-0 lead.

From there, Michelle Lenard’s team carried that dominance into the second half, as the Bears scored two more to kill off the game and wrap up the win.

With the victory, Baylor moves to 2-1-1 on the season. Next up for the Bears is a trip to Indianapolis, where they will take on Butler on Sunday, September 3rd at noon.