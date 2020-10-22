Baylor Soccer Building Confidence With Each Week

WACO — The Baylor soccer team will return home to host Kansas State on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field on Thursday night.

Baylor is fresh off their road trip where they dropped a 2-1 decision at seventh-ranked West Virginia. That was the third match in a three match stretch against top-10 opponents.

“At West Virginia, the second half we really realized that we’re just as good [as West Virginia],” Freshman Gabby Mueller said. “We were going head to head with them that it just helped our team just get a better image of who we were.”

That self image has continued to grow with each match in the rugged Big 12 Conference for this young team.

“I think we were a little bit shell shocked at the beginning of the [West Virginia] match, even though we were playing okay,” Jobson said. “I thought we did much better down the stretch. We realized we could compete. I’ve learned a lot about them and they’ve learned a lot about themselves too, which has been a lot of fun to be part of.”

Baylor and Kansas State will get started at 7:00pm on Thursday night against the Wildcats.