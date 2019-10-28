Baylor Soccer Defeats Iowa State 2-0

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Behind a pair of goals in the first half, Baylor soccer (8-6-3, 4-3) topped Iowa State (3-13-0, 0-7) by a final score of 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field. The match also served as Senior Day for the Bears as Baylor honored seven seniors after the game.

The Bears were determined to make their last regular season match of 2019 at Betty Lou Mays one to remember as Baylor fired off shot after shot. BU took its first shot attempt merely 22 seconds into the match as Raegan Padgett took the ball from midfield and booted a shot from inside the box that Iowa State keeper Georgia Wimmer saved.

Wimmer finished with eight saves on the afternoon as the Bears fired off 25 shots, 11 of which were on goal. Iowa State made a team save in the first half when a defender ran in to kick the ball away from the goal line off a shot attempt from a corner.

Baylor had plenty of good looks at the goal in the opening half with seven shots before Iowa State’s first shot attempt and 11 shots before the Bears got on the board.

In the 31st minute, Marissa Gray took the ball at the top of the box, made a few moves and delivered a ball to the left side of the net for her first career goal.

Fifteen minutes later, Gray delivered the assist to Padgett who was sprinting down the left sideline. Padgett hurdled an Iowa State defender before sending a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal. The score put Baylor up 2-0 and marked the sixth goal of the season for the senior.

Defensively, Baylor held the Cyclones to only seven shots on the day with only one shot attempt on goal which marked the lowest shot on goal total by a Baylor opponent all season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor’s 16 first-half shots marked the most since Aug 18, 2017, when the Bears put up 19 in the first half vs. Louisiana. Half of those shots vs. the Cyclones in the first half were on frame.

Marissa Gray netted her first career goal in the 31st minute.

Raegan Padgett scored her sixth goal of the season in the 45th minute. Padgett has now tied her total from a year ago. She also leads BU this season in goals.

Baylor becomes just the third Big 12 squad this season to defeat Iowa State by multiple goals.





STAT OF THE GAME

7 – Number of seniors who were honored after the game: Maggie Burton, Danielle Hayden, Kylie Ross, Camryn Wendlandt, Audrey Johnston, Raegan Padgett and Halee Sowinski.