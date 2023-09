WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Soccer team came up shot in its Big 12 opener on Thursday, as the Bears fell to No. 6 BYU.

The Bears started off well defensively, but two goals in less than 10 minutes for the Cougars created a deficit that Michelle Lenard’s team was never able to overcome.

With the defeat, Baylor drops to 5-4-1 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Sunday, September 24th when they host 25th-ranked Texas Tech at 1:00 pm.